Stock Performance Spotlight: OneStream Inc (OS) Ends the Day at $21.68, Up by 0.28

As of close of business last night, OneStream Inc’s stock clocked out at $21.68, up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $21.62. In other words, the price has increased by $0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. OS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.9401.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 07, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $25 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 16 ’25 when Hohenstein Ken sold 40,000 shares for $16.85 per share. The transaction valued at 673,968 led to the insider holds 997,062 shares of the business.

Hohenstein Ken bought 40,000 shares of OS for $673,850 on Oct 16 ’25. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Kinzer John, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 600,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OS now has a Market Capitalization of 5276078080 and an Enterprise Value of 3531140608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.188 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.419.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OS is 1.69, which has changed by -0.2828316 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OS has reached a high of $34.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OS traded 1.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3360650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.69M. Insiders hold about 54.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.72% stake in the company. Shares short for OS as of 1761868800 were 5793095 with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 1759190400 on 7076012. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5793095 and a Short% of Float of 6.61.

Earnings Estimates

OneStream Inc (OS) is currently under the scrutiny of 14.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $157.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.38M to a low estimate of $155.2M. As of. The current estimate, OneStream Inc’s year-ago sales were $132.47MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.16M. There is a high estimate of $165.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.05M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $593.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $595.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $489.41MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $720.77M and the low estimate is $697.04M.