Stock Surge: Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Closes at $4.13, Marking a -0.72 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) closed at $4.13 down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $4.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.38 million shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aurora Innovation Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.29 and its Current Ratio is at 15.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 10, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On March 27, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when Bagley Brittany sold 50,000 shares for $5.39 per share. The transaction valued at 269,675 led to the insider holds 398,372 shares of the business.

BRITTANY BAGLEY bought 50,000 shares of AUR for $269,675 on Sep 30 ’25. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Donahoe John J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 162,337 shares for $6.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 989,460 and bolstered with 162,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUR now has a Market Capitalization of 8051143680 and an Enterprise Value of 6853082112. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3996.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3426.541 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AUR is 2.49, which has changed by -0.32845527 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $10.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUR has traded an average of 18.42M shares per day and 18592730 over the past ten days. A total of 1.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17B. Insiders hold about 40.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.86% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of 1761868800 were 134336155 with a Short Ratio of 7.29, compared to 1759190400 on 125555873. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 134336155 and a Short% of Float of 13.03.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.97M. There is a high estimate of $3.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800k.

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.64M and the low estimate is $15M.