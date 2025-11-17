Stock Surge: Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) Closes at $82.85, Marking a -0.36 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) closed at $82.85 down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $83.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. BMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco Macro S.A. ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On October 22, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $79.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMA now has a Market Capitalization of 5703081472 and an Enterprise Value of -850539511808. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.277.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMA is 1.51, which has changed by -0.018597484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMA has reached a high of $118.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMA has traded an average of 783.31K shares per day and 510980 over the past ten days. A total of 62.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.81M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.04% stake in the company. Shares short for BMA as of 1761868800 were 1252297 with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 1759190400 on 979492.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1627.7, with high estimates of $2416.19 and low estimates of $839.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8869.24 and $5491.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7493.87. EPS for the following year is $12903.86, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $14651.95 and $9805.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $904.84B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02T to a low estimate of $791.62B. As of. The current estimate, Banco Macro S.A. ADR’s year-ago sales were $686.94BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16T. There is a high estimate of $1.16T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16T.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.04T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.41T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1TBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.59T and the low estimate is $3.26T.