Stock Surge: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Closes at $28.68, Marking a -0.80 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at $28.68 down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $28.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.03 million shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enphase Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 29, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $35 from $40 previously.

On October 23, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On October 07, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $40.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on October 07, 2025, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan bought 5,000 shares for $30.69 per share. The transaction valued at 153,438 led to the insider holds 1,635,632 shares of the business.

Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan bought 10,000 shares of ENPH for $309,317 on Oct 31 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 1,630,632 shares after completing the transaction at $30.93 per share. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $30.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 154,120 and bolstered with 1,620,632 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENPH now has a Market Capitalization of 3783154176 and an Enterprise Value of 3508755456. As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENPH is 1.42, which has changed by -0.54038465 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $78.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENPH has traded an average of 8.35M shares per day and 9018200 over the past ten days. A total of 130.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.88M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.15% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of 1761868800 were 28211237 with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 1759190400 on 27896275. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28211237 and a Short% of Float of 29.599999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 22.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $341.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $380M to a low estimate of $315.3M. As of. The current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $382.71MFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.59M. There is a high estimate of $268.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $994M.