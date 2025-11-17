Stock Surge: Mastec Inc (MTZ) Closes at $192.22, Marking a 1.13 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Mastec Inc (NYSE: MTZ) closed at $192.22 up 1.13% from its previous closing price of $190.08. In other words, the price has increased by $1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. MTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.3435.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mastec Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

On September 17, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $227.

On September 04, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $215.Mizuho initiated its Outperform rating on September 04, 2025, with a $215 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Love Timothy Michael sold 1,929 shares for $206.15 per share. The transaction valued at 397,663 led to the insider holds 9,757 shares of the business.

Love Timothy Michael bought 1,929 shares of MTZ for $397,661 on Nov 03 ’25. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Campbell C Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $210.39 each. As a result, the insider received 420,780 and left with 33,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 15166336000 and an Enterprise Value of 17529012224. As of this moment, Mastec’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.274 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.287.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTZ is 1.95, which has changed by 0.38807046 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTZ has reached a high of $224.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTZ has traded an average of 937.03K shares per day and 782710 over the past ten days. A total of 78.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.19M. Insiders hold about 23.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.61% stake in the company. Shares short for MTZ as of 1761868800 were 1654215 with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 1759190400 on 1632171. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1654215 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.65 and $6.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.42. EPS for the following year is $8.15, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $10.11 and $6.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.75B to a low estimate of $3.68B. As of. The current estimate, Mastec Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.4BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.23B. There is a high estimate of $3.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.3BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.53B and the low estimate is $14.87B.