Stock Surge: XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) Closes at $1.39, Marking a -4.14 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA) closed at $1.39 down -4.14% from its previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.32 million shares were traded. XTIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of XTI Aerospace Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XTIA now has a Market Capitalization of 44701060 and an Enterprise Value of 8130109. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.679 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.268.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XTIA is -0.13, which has changed by -0.8888 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XTIA has reached a high of $60.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XTIA has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 1602840 over the past ten days. A total of 30.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.79M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.77% stake in the company. Shares short for XTIA as of 1761868800 were 1469880 with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 1759190400 on 1423886. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1469880 and a Short% of Float of 4.77.

