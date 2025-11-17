Trading Day Review: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Gains Momentum, Closing at $17.96

Abby Carey

Companies

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) closed at $17.96 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $17.87. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. JBGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.67 and its Current Ratio is at 3.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

On August 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was In-line and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Regan-Levine Evan sold 5,200 shares for $18.56 per share. The transaction valued at 96,512 led to the insider holds 4,485 shares of the business.

MUSELES STEVEN A sold 16,253 shares of JBGS for $318,234 on Oct 31 ’25. The Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Secy now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $19.58 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, MUSELES STEVEN A, who serves as the Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Secy of the company, sold 15,003 shares for $19.41 each. As a result, the insider received 291,208 and left with 16,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1100386688 and an Enterprise Value of 4075778048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.132 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.612.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBGS is 1.13, which has changed by 0.20456076 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBGS has reached a high of $24.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.60%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBGS traded on average about 901.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 608360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.08M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.62% stake in the company. Shares short for JBGS as of 1761868800 were 10523201 with a Short Ratio of 11.67, compared to 1759190400 on 10520327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10523201 and a Short% of Float of 42.8.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JBGS is 0.70, which was 0.7 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039171793. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.29.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.