Trading Day Review: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Gains Momentum, Closing at $17.96

The price of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) closed at $17.96 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $17.87. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. JBGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.67 and its Current Ratio is at 3.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

On August 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was In-line and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Regan-Levine Evan sold 5,200 shares for $18.56 per share. The transaction valued at 96,512 led to the insider holds 4,485 shares of the business.

MUSELES STEVEN A sold 16,253 shares of JBGS for $318,234 on Oct 31 ’25. The Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Secy now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $19.58 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, MUSELES STEVEN A, who serves as the Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Secy of the company, sold 15,003 shares for $19.41 each. As a result, the insider received 291,208 and left with 16,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1100386688 and an Enterprise Value of 4075778048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.132 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.612.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBGS is 1.13, which has changed by 0.20456076 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBGS has reached a high of $24.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.60%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBGS traded on average about 901.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 608360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.08M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.62% stake in the company. Shares short for JBGS as of 1761868800 were 10523201 with a Short Ratio of 11.67, compared to 1759190400 on 10520327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10523201 and a Short% of Float of 42.8.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JBGS is 0.70, which was 0.7 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039171793. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.29.