Trading Day Review: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) Gains Momentum, Closing at $2.83

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) closed at $2.83 in the last session, up 1.80% from day before closing price of $2.78. In other words, the price has increased by $1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. NXDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXDT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Mitts Brian sold 5,000 shares for $30.92 per share. The transaction valued at 154,600 led to the insider holds 65,900 shares of the business.

Mitts Brian sold 2,500 shares of NXDT for $93,875 on May 07 ’25. The Director now owns 70,900 shares after completing the transaction at $37.55 per share. On Jul 08 ’25, another insider, LAFFER ARTHUR B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,250 shares for $4.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,620 and bolstered with 91,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXDT now has a Market Capitalization of 133997504 and an Enterprise Value of 461424768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.939 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.122.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXDT is 0.95, which has changed by -0.4568138 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXDT has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXDT traded on average about 199.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 312000 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.67M. Insiders hold about 19.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.25% stake in the company. Shares short for NXDT as of 1761868800 were 681313 with a Short Ratio of 3.41, compared to 1759190400 on 515505. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 681313 and a Short% of Float of 1.72.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NXDT is 0.45, which was 0.6 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21582735. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.09.