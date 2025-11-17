Trading Day Review: Pentair plc (PNR) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $104.33

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) closed at $104.33 in the last session, down -2.27% from day before closing price of $106.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. PNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.055.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 132.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On July 23, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $110.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $113.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Fishman Robert P bought 7,786 shares for $105.42 per share.

Robertson Karla C bought 158,315 shares of PNR for $16,258,493 on Jul 24 ’25. On Apr 28 ’25, another insider, JONES DAVID A /WI, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,558 shares for $89.94 each. As a result, the insider received 589,827 and left with 26,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNR now has a Market Capitalization of 17468772352 and an Enterprise Value of 18637357056. As of this moment, Pentair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.514 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.247.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PNR is 1.20, which has changed by -0.014546156 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PNR has reached a high of $113.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.31%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNR traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1068800 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.61M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.13% stake in the company. Shares short for PNR as of 1761868800 were 3831947 with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 1759190400 on 2411373. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3831947 and a Short% of Float of 3.0299999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PNR is 1.00, which was 0.98 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009180328. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 25.12% for PNR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-05-01 when the company split stock in a 1489:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.9. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $5.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $992M. As of. The current estimate, Pentair plc’s year-ago sales were $972.9MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.08BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $4.29B.

