Trading Day Review: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (WST) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $261.36

The price of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (NYSE: WST) closed at $261.36 in the last session, down -1.99% from day before closing price of $266.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. WST stock price reached its highest trading level at $265.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $258.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rothschild & Co Redburn on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $311.

On June 24, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $245.

On March 18, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $275.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on March 18, 2025, with a $275 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WST now has a Market Capitalization of 19184429056 and an Enterprise Value of 18477629440. As of this moment, West’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.123 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.057.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WST is 1.17, which has changed by -0.14924645 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WST has reached a high of $348.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WST traded on average about 659.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 712020 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.50M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.38% stake in the company. Shares short for WST as of 1761868800 were 1433848 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1759190400 on 1674945. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1433848 and a Short% of Float of 2.6199998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WST is 0.85, which was 0.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0031500787. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.24. The current Payout Ratio is 12.27% for WST, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-09-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (WST) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.24 and $7.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.1. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $8.38 and $7.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $795.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $800M to a low estimate of $790.39M. As of. The current estimate, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc’s year-ago sales were $748.8MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $759.98M. There is a high estimate of $779.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $742.81M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.22B.