Trading Day Triumph: BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Ends at $4.31, a -0.92 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) closed the day trading at $4.31 down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.12 million shares were traded. BB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1901.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when Foote Tim sold 3,155 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 14,576 led to the insider holds 39,709 shares of the business.

GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH sold 28,343 shares of BB for $130,945 on Oct 02 ’25. The CEO & President, Cybersecurity now owns 568,164 shares after completing the transaction at $4.62 per share. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, ERIKSSON MATTIAS, who serves as the President of IoT of the company, sold 5,914 shares for $4.62 each. As a result, the insider received 27,323 and left with 291,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BB now has a Market Capitalization of 2649153280 and an Enterprise Value of 2487956224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.637 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.099.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BB is 1.41, which has changed by 0.80334723 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BB has reached a high of $6.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BB traded about 9.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BB traded about 9045860 shares per day. A total of 590.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 588.84M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BB as of 1761868800 were 21767939 with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1759190400 on 24000273. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21767939 and a Short% of Float of 3.6900000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $137.54M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $136.5M. As of. The current estimate, BlackBerry Ltd’s year-ago sales were $162MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.4M. There is a high estimate of $148.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $538.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $527.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.9MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $575.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $558.7M.