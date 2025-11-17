Trading Day Triumph: Green Dot Corp (GDOT) Ends at $10.84, a -2.25 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) closed the day trading at $10.84 down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $11.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. GDOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.9954 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDOT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On March 14, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on December 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Ruppel Christian Devin sold 27,931 shares for $12.39 per share. The transaction valued at 346,137 led to the insider holds 226,656 shares of the business.

Ruppel Christian Devin bought 27,931 shares of GDOT for $346,137 on Aug 12 ’25. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Ruppel Christian Devin, who serves as the interim President of the company, sold 10,189 shares for $11.00 each. As a result, the insider received 112,079 and left with 253,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDOT now has a Market Capitalization of 614634560 and an Enterprise Value of -969993024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.483.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDOT is 0.85, which has changed by 0.016885519 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDOT has reached a high of $15.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.73%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDOT traded about 693.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDOT traded about 699710 shares per day. A total of 55.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.72M. Insiders hold about 12.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.52% stake in the company. Shares short for GDOT as of 1761868800 were 1471051 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1759190400 on 1606211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1471051 and a Short% of Float of 2.6800001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Green Dot Corp (GDOT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $507.06M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $511.3M to a low estimate of $501M. As of. The current estimate, Green Dot Corp’s year-ago sales were $451.72MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $607.32M. There is a high estimate of $616.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $602.17M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.26B.