Trading Day Triumph: Green Dot Corp (GDOT) Ends at $10.84, a -2.25 Surge/Plunge

Nora Barnes

Business

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) closed the day trading at $10.84 down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $11.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. GDOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.9954 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDOT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On March 14, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on December 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Ruppel Christian Devin sold 27,931 shares for $12.39 per share. The transaction valued at 346,137 led to the insider holds 226,656 shares of the business.

Ruppel Christian Devin bought 27,931 shares of GDOT for $346,137 on Aug 12 ’25. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Ruppel Christian Devin, who serves as the interim President of the company, sold 10,189 shares for $11.00 each. As a result, the insider received 112,079 and left with 253,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDOT now has a Market Capitalization of 614634560 and an Enterprise Value of -969993024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.483.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDOT is 0.85, which has changed by 0.016885519 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDOT has reached a high of $15.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.73%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDOT traded about 693.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDOT traded about 699710 shares per day. A total of 55.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.72M. Insiders hold about 12.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.52% stake in the company. Shares short for GDOT as of 1761868800 were 1471051 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1759190400 on 1606211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1471051 and a Short% of Float of 2.6800001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Green Dot Corp (GDOT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $507.06M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $511.3M to a low estimate of $501M. As of. The current estimate, Green Dot Corp’s year-ago sales were $451.72MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $607.32M. There is a high estimate of $616.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $602.17M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.26B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.