Trading Day Triumph: Sanmina Corp (SANM) Ends at $160.37, a 3.77 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) closed the day trading at $160.37 up 3.77% from the previous closing price of $154.54. In other words, the price has increased by $3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. SANM stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.6152.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SANM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 29, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $92 from $58 previously.

On April 30, 2024, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $62.

On March 06, 2024, Fox Advisors started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.Fox Advisors initiated its Overweight rating on March 06, 2024, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Johnson Susan A sold 755 shares for $119.04 per share. The transaction valued at 89,875 led to the insider holds 8,827 shares of the business.

SUSAN ANNE JOHNSON bought 755 shares of SANM for $89,875 on Aug 29 ’25. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Johnson Susan A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 787 shares for $84.83 each. As a result, the insider received 66,761 and left with 9,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANM now has a Market Capitalization of 8750410752 and an Enterprise Value of 8366911488. As of this moment, Sanmina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.029 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.262.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SANM is 1.01, which has changed by 1.0811057 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SANM has reached a high of $178.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SANM traded about 760.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SANM traded about 1010340 shares per day. A total of 53.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.59M. Insiders hold about 3.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.26% stake in the company. Shares short for SANM as of 1761868800 were 2647405 with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 1759190400 on 2811732. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2647405 and a Short% of Float of 7.6499999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sanmina Corp (SANM) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $2.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.74 and $9.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.65. EPS for the following year is $11.76, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $12.38 and $11.26.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.09B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1B to a low estimate of $3.08B. As of. The current estimate, Sanmina Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.01BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.52B. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.49B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SANM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.13BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.19B and the low estimate is $15.95B.