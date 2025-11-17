Trading Day Triumph: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ends at $47.97, a -0.85 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) closed the day trading at $47.97 down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $48.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.29 and its Current Ratio is at 2.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

On October 13, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $63.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Brown Carol N sold 937 shares for $63.09 per share. The transaction valued at 59,115 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Brown Carol N bought 937 shares of SLG for $58,514 on Sep 11 ’25. On Jul 18 ’25, another insider, Brown Carol N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $60.61 each. As a result, the insider received 151,525 and left with 937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 3670864384 and an Enterprise Value of 10023967744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.146 whereas that against EBITDA is 67.828.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLG is 1.60, which has changed by -0.3716269 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $80.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.58%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLG traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLG traded about 1116970 shares per day. A total of 71.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.98M. Insiders hold about 6.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of 1761868800 were 6604718 with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 1759190400 on 6804907. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6604718 and a Short% of Float of 13.69.

Dividends & Splits

SLG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.09, up from 3.075 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06355932. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.76. The current Payout Ratio is 3826.34% for SLG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-01-24 when the company split stock in a 97:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.36. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$2.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $162.38M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.83M to a low estimate of $151.01M. As of. The current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp’s year-ago sales were $156.93MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.5M. There is a high estimate of $178.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172.47M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $806.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $689M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $804.19M and the low estimate is $646.58M.