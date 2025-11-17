Trading Day Triumph: Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Ends at $6.05, a 3.42 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) closed the day trading at $6.05 up 3.42% from the previous closing price of $5.85. In other words, the price has increased by $3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.27 million shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLDP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.78 and its Current Ratio is at 15.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when Liebscher James bought 249,916 shares for $3.80 per share.

Liebscher James bought 93,961 shares of SLDP for $177,588 on Jun 11 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Liebscher James, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 271,796 shares for $1.91 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 1155692672 and an Enterprise Value of 913002624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 46.107 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLDP is 1.88, which has changed by 4.9313726 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $8.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.96%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLDP traded about 14.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLDP traded about 23138210 shares per day. A total of 190.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.80M. Insiders hold about 19.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of 1761868800 were 17406174 with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 1759190400 on 19756297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17406174 and a Short% of Float of 9.24.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.5M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of. The current estimate, Solid Power Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.46M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.14MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.7M and the low estimate is $22.7M.