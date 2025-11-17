Upward Trajectory: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $3.69

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) was $3.69 for the day, up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.25 million shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCL now has a Market Capitalization of 1104546304 and an Enterprise Value of 751092352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.262 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.228.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABCL is 0.77, which has changed by 0.39245284 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $6.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.04%.

Shares Statistics:

ABCL traded an average of 5.13M shares per day over the past three months and 5989050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 299.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.66M. Insiders hold about 24.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.22% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of 1761868800 were 55161166 with a Short Ratio of 10.76, compared to 1759190400 on 46141939. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 55161166 and a Short% of Float of 23.94.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) is the result of assessments by 4.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $3.95M. As of. The current estimate, AbCellera Biologics Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.42M. There is a high estimate of $33.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.58M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.83MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.53M and the low estimate is $29.04M.