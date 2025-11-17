Upward Trajectory: ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $8.11

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) was $8.11 for the day, up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $8.0. In other words, the price has increased by $1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.95 million shares were traded. ASPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.56 and its Current Ratio is at 14.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 04, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 ’25 when Ainscow Robert sold 22,500 shares for $13.60 per share. The transaction valued at 305,978 led to the insider holds 1,647,193 shares of the business.

Ainscow Robert bought 22,500 shares of ASPI for $299,700 on Oct 14 ’25. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, Wider Todd, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 74,108 shares for $8.76 each. As a result, the insider received 648,823 and left with 710,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPI now has a Market Capitalization of 896755136 and an Enterprise Value of 782504064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 165.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 170.796 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.376.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASPI is 3.44, which has changed by 0.026582241 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPI has reached a high of $14.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.64%.

Shares Statistics:

ASPI traded an average of 7.28M shares per day over the past three months and 7000870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.59M. Insiders hold about 18.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.67% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPI as of 1761868800 were 17543519 with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 1759190400 on 16080150. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17543519 and a Short% of Float of 18.240000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $1.2M. As of. The current estimate, ASP Isotopes Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.09MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.09M. There is a high estimate of $9.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.26M and the low estimate is $50.04M.