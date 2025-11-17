Upward Trajectory: Humana Inc (HUM) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $237.12

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) was $237.12 for the day, up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $236.74. In other words, the price has increased by $0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $237.4352 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $230.7101.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 14, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $235.

On September 22, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $295.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $315.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Rechtin James A. bought 6,530 shares for $229.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,496,984 led to the insider holds 30,474 shares of the business.

Diamond Susan M bought 10,959 shares of HUM for $2,732,134 on Apr 08 ’25. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, Huval Timothy S., who serves as the Former Chief Administrative Of of the company, bought 1,247 shares for $258.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUM now has a Market Capitalization of 28519149568 and an Enterprise Value of 19404150784. As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.154 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.026.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUM is 0.49, which has changed by -0.12614703 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $315.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.11%.

Shares Statistics:

HUM traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 1842470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.99M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.75% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of 1761868800 were 3876253 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1759190400 on 3299575. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3876253 and a Short% of Float of 3.6199997999999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.54, HUM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014953112. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 35.45% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1991-08-01 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Humana Inc (HUM) involves the perspectives of 25.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.78, with high estimates of $12.35 and low estimates of $7.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.57 and $16.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.04. EPS for the following year is $12.77, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $15.0 and $10.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.39B to a low estimate of $31.61B. As of. The current estimate, Humana Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.21BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.17B. There is a high estimate of $39.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.8B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.76BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $159.34B and the low estimate is $134.67B.