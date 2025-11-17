Upward Trajectory: Innventure inc (INV) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $3.24

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Innventure inc (NASDAQ: INV) was $3.24 for the day, down -12.20% from the previous closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. INV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.995.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 12, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when WE-INN LLC sold 149,708 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 437,147 led to the insider holds 8,092,110 shares of the business.

WE-INN LLC sold 98,167 shares of INV for $291,556 on Oct 27 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 8,241,818 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Oct 29 ’25, another insider, Gregory D Wasson, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $2.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INV now has a Market Capitalization of 212877280 and an Enterprise Value of 475155200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 82.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 281.157 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.302.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INV is 0.08, which has changed by -0.7005545 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INV has reached a high of $14.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.35%.

Shares Statistics:

INV traded an average of 508.41K shares per day over the past three months and 1035430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.42M. Insiders hold about 57.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.95% stake in the company. Shares short for INV as of 1761868800 were 1974529 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1759190400 on 759985. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1974529 and a Short% of Float of 5.6199998.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$5.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.17M. As of. The current estimate, Innventure inc’s year-ago sales were $456kFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.24M. There is a high estimate of $4.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.05M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.71M and the low estimate is $22.9M.