Upward Trajectory: Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $1.66

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) was $1.66 for the day, down -1.19% from the previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.16 million shares were traded. NXDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NXDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.42 and its Current Ratio is at 13.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 25, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On May 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $1.10.

On January 30, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on January 30, 2025, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Schwartz Sophia sold 40,000 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 76,860 led to the insider holds 304,193 shares of the business.

Schwartz Sophia sold 40,000 shares of NXDR for $82,996 on Oct 15 ’25. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 344,193 shares after completing the transaction at $2.07 per share. On Oct 16 ’25, another insider, How Antoinette, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 15,633 shares for $2.01 each. As a result, the insider received 31,355 and left with 44,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXDR now has a Market Capitalization of 658742400 and an Enterprise Value of 282054208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.113 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.822.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXDR is 1.22, which has changed by -0.29661018 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXDR has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.03%.

Shares Statistics:

NXDR traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 2799930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 240.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.56M. Insiders hold about 44.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.65% stake in the company. Shares short for NXDR as of 1761868800 were 4890925 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1759190400 on 6122436. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4890925 and a Short% of Float of 2.16.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.3M to a low estimate of $67.12M. As of. The current estimate, Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $65.23MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.62M. There is a high estimate of $62.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.22M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.28MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.83M and the low estimate is $269.53M.