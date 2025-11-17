UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 5.1, Down by -0.78

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $5.14 in the prior trading day, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) closed at $5.1, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.6 million shares were traded. UWMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.015.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UWMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 81.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.49.

On July 10, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Mat Ishbia sold 596,356 shares for $5.47 per share. The transaction valued at 3,262,067 led to the insider holds 2,654,476 shares of the business.

Mat Ishbia sold 596,356 shares of UWMC for $3,250,140 on Nov 11 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 3,250,832 shares after completing the transaction at $5.45 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Mat Ishbia, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 596,356 shares for $5.47 each. As a result, the insider received 3,262,067 and left with 3,847,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UWMC now has a Market Capitalization of 8223412224 and an Enterprise Value of 16372192256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.057 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.458.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UWMC is 1.97, which has changed by -0.13705581 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $7.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11549750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.63M. Insiders hold about 15.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.09% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of 1761868800 were 34949437 with a Short Ratio of 3.67, compared to 1759190400 on 38582177. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34949437 and a Short% of Float of 15.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $778M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $778M to a low estimate of $778M. As of. The current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $560.21MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $810M. There is a high estimate of $810M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $810M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.31B.