UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 5.1, Down by -0.78

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $5.14 in the prior trading day, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) closed at $5.1, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.6 million shares were traded. UWMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.015.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UWMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 81.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.49.

On July 10, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Mat Ishbia sold 596,356 shares for $5.47 per share. The transaction valued at 3,262,067 led to the insider holds 2,654,476 shares of the business.

Mat Ishbia sold 596,356 shares of UWMC for $3,250,140 on Nov 11 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 3,250,832 shares after completing the transaction at $5.45 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Mat Ishbia, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 596,356 shares for $5.47 each. As a result, the insider received 3,262,067 and left with 3,847,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UWMC now has a Market Capitalization of 8223412224 and an Enterprise Value of 16372192256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.057 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.458.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UWMC is 1.97, which has changed by -0.13705581 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $7.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11549750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.63M. Insiders hold about 15.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.09% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of 1761868800 were 34949437 with a Short Ratio of 3.67, compared to 1759190400 on 38582177. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34949437 and a Short% of Float of 15.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $778M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $778M to a low estimate of $778M. As of. The current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $560.21MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $810M. There is a high estimate of $810M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $810M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.31B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.