Vivakor Inc (VIVK)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 0.16, Down -6.77

As of close of business last night, Vivakor Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.16, down -6.77% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.68 million shares were traded. VIVK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.165 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1513.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIVK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIVK now has a Market Capitalization of 22202492 and an Enterprise Value of 88331304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.712 whereas that against EBITDA is 169.036.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIVK is 1.04, which has changed by -0.8894956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIVK has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIVK traded 32.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 29318900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.56M. Insiders hold about 53.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VIVK as of 1761868800 were 11828987 with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 1759190400 on 1865122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11828987 and a Short% of Float of 10.3599995.