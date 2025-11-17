WEX Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 136.91, Down -2.82

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) was $136.91 for the day, down -2.82% from the previous closing price of $140.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. WEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Drew Ann Elena sold 1,931 shares for $171.69 per share. The transaction valued at 331,533 led to the insider holds 7,295 shares of the business.

Drew Ann Elena bought 1,931 shares of WEX for $331,466 on Aug 06 ’25. On Jul 31 ’25, another insider, Carriedo Carlos, who serves as the COO, Amer. Payments & Mobility of the company, sold 875 shares for $171.68 each. As a result, the insider received 150,224 and left with 5,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEX now has a Market Capitalization of 4830910464 and an Enterprise Value of 4778242048. As of this moment, WEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.821 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.377.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WEX is 1.03, which has changed by -0.23088592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WEX has reached a high of $191.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.91%.

Shares Statistics:

WEX traded an average of 362.85K shares per day over the past three months and 509660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.89M. Insiders hold about 1.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.63% stake in the company. Shares short for WEX as of 1761868800 were 1678645 with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 1759190400 on 1668101. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1678645 and a Short% of Float of 7.6499999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

WEX Inc (WEX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 12.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.99, with high estimates of $4.25 and low estimates of $3.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.02 and $15.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.93. EPS for the following year is $17.67, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $18.2 and $17.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $674.1M to a low estimate of $653M. As of. The current estimate, WEX Inc’s year-ago sales were $636.5MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $666.38M. There is a high estimate of $685M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $646.9M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $2.7B.