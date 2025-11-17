WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 17.57, Up 1.86

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, WillScot Holdings Corp’s stock clocked out at $17.57, up 1.86% from its previous closing price of $17.25. In other words, the price has increased by $1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.2 million shares were traded. WSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 216.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Lopez Hezron T. sold 22,000 shares for $24.63 per share. The transaction valued at 541,860 led to the insider holds 54,038 shares of the business.

HEZRON LOPEZ bought 22,000 shares of WSC for $541,875 on Aug 19 ’25. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Soultz Bradley Lee, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $25.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,050 and bolstered with 126,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSC now has a Market Capitalization of 3196785920 and an Enterprise Value of 7095684608. As of this moment, WillScot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.061 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.608.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSC is 1.15, which has changed by -0.5007104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has reached a high of $39.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.27%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WSC traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4673190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.62M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.89% stake in the company. Shares short for WSC as of 1761868800 were 18157152 with a Short Ratio of 7.20, compared to 1759190400 on 12345800. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18157152 and a Short% of Float of 11.700000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 9.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $547.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $569.5M to a low estimate of $543.66M. As of. The current estimate, WillScot Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $602.51MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.76M. There is a high estimate of $545.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $518.38M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.19B.