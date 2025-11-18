Accuray Inc (ARAY)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Accuray Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.0, down -4.30% from its previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. ARAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9951.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on February 13, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50. On December 22, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 22, 2021, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when WHITTERS JOSEPH E bought 50,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 62,335 led to the insider holds 611,053 shares of the business.

Hoge Michael bought 242,590 shares of ARAY for $557,957 on Feb 11 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARAY now has a Market Capitalization of 112808432 and an Enterprise Value of 195846432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.434 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARAY is 1.10, which has changed by -0.43478262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.53%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARAY traded 917.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1150780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.57M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of 1761868800 were 2963769 with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 1759190400 on 3152969. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2963769 and a Short% of Float of 3.0199999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Accuray Inc (ARAY) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $100.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.6M to a low estimate of $95.12M. As of. The current estimate, Accuray Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.17MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.19M. There is a high estimate of $124.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $468.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $466.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.5MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $485.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486.59M and the low estimate is $484.9M.