AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR)’s Day in Review: Closing at 30.89, Down by -2.49

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $31.68 in the prior trading day, AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) closed at $30.89, down -2.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.14 million shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.6.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when MARK N ROGERS bought 20,000 shares for $31.69 per share.

GUILLAUME RUTTEN bought 10,000 shares of AMKR for $316,791 on Nov 17 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $30.74 each. As a result, the insider received 307,400 and left with 356,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMKR now has a Market Capitalization of 7635805184 and an Enterprise Value of 7615112192. As of this moment, AMKOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.181 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.303.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMKR is 2.00, which has changed by 0.24871898 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $38.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3997500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 247.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.27M. Insiders hold about 62.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of 1761868800 were 5988545 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1759190400 on 4195227. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5988545 and a Short% of Float of 4.2299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 10.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.83B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of. The current estimate, AMKOR Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.63BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.62B and the low estimate is $7B.