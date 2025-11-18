Analytical Lens: Exploring Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE) was $1.69 for the day, down -2.87% from the previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. BLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when Freedman Joseph David bought 10,000 shares for $4.22 per share. The transaction valued at 42,193 led to the insider holds 165,920 shares of the business.

Moe Christopher R. bought 20,000 shares of BLNE for $32,822 on Sep 03 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.64 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Milton Tiffany, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,900 and bolstered with 10,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLNE now has a Market Capitalization of 46966104 and an Enterprise Value of 37366780. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.256 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLNE is 1.63, which has changed by -0.6382536 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLNE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.47%.

Shares Statistics:

BLNE traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 1234510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.82M. Insiders hold about 22.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.45% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNE as of 1761868800 were 1230722 with a Short Ratio of 0.72, compared to 1759190400 on 1413802. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1230722 and a Short% of Float of 5.33.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.49 and -$4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.49. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.61M. There is a high estimate of $5.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.61M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.59M and the low estimate is $30.59M.