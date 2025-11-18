Analytical Lens: Exploring IREN Ltd (IREN)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) was $47.41 for the day, up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $46.37. In other words, the price has increased by $2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33.43 million shares were traded. IREN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IREN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.52 and its Current Ratio is at 5.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

On September 26, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $24. On September 24, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.Arete initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2025, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Roberts Daniel John sold 1,000,000 shares for $33.13 per share. The transaction valued at 33,131,000 led to the insider holds 13,989,696 shares of the business.

William Roberts bought 1,000,000 shares of IREN for $33,131,000 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Roberts William Gregory, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $33.13 each. As a result, the insider received 33,131,000 and left with 13,989,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IREN now has a Market Capitalization of 13439099904 and an Enterprise Value of 13372468224. As of this moment, IREN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.421 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.609.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IREN is 4.27, which has changed by 3.454371 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has reached a high of $76.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.55%.

Shares Statistics:

IREN traded an average of 39.75M shares per day over the past three months and 47585790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 282.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.91M. Insiders hold about 4.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.11% stake in the company. Shares short for IREN as of 1761868800 were 53846902 with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 1759190400 on 35251553. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 53846902 and a Short% of Float of 19.790001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of IREN Ltd (IREN) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.59M to a low estimate of $206.9M. As of. The current estimate, IREN Ltd’s year-ago sales were $119.59MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.23M. There is a high estimate of $347M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IREN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $881.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.4MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $912.16M.