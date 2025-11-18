Analytical Lens: Exploring Telos Corp (TLS)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) was $5.72 for the day, down -2.22% from the previous closing price of $5.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.695.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.50 from $2.75 previously.

On September 27, 2023, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $4. Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Bendza Gary Mark sold 57,663 shares for $7.19 per share. The transaction valued at 414,597 led to the insider holds 879,911 shares of the business.

Gary Mark Bendza bought 200,000 shares of TLS for $1,308,000 on Nov 12 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Schaufeld Fredrick, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 255,449 shares for $6.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,734,499 and left with 1,338,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLS now has a Market Capitalization of 421874752 and an Enterprise Value of 371421760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.572 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TLS is 1.10, which has changed by 0.8571428 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.62%.

Shares Statistics:

TLS traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1451650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.20M. Insiders hold about 30.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of 1761868800 were 1389717 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1759190400 on 1370538. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1389717 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.5M to a low estimate of $45M. As of. The current estimate, Telos Corp’s year-ago sales were $26.37MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.24M. There is a high estimate of $50.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.27MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222.4M and the low estimate is $180M.