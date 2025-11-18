Analytical Lens: Exploring TeraWulf Inc (WULF)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) was $11.05 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $10.99. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41.38 million shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.6682 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.6.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WULF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Motz Catherine J. sold 52,942 shares for $11.04 per share. The transaction valued at 584,215 led to the insider holds 159,918 shares of the business.

Lake Harriet Holdings, LLC bought 350,000 shares of WULF for $3,909,500 on Sep 19 ’25. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Motz Catherine J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 52,942 shares for $11.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WULF now has a Market Capitalization of 4626435072 and an Enterprise Value of 5009649664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -142.122.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WULF is 3.93, which has changed by 0.48915994 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $17.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.08%.

Shares Statistics:

WULF traded an average of 46.77M shares per day over the past three months and 46690290 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 414.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.32M. Insiders hold about 37.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.17% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of 1761868800 were 109430787 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1759190400 on 102301755. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 109430787 and a Short% of Float of 32.41.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for TeraWulf Inc (WULF) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.5M to a low estimate of $33.6M. As of. The current estimate, TeraWulf Inc’s year-ago sales were $34.98MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.78M. There is a high estimate of $88.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WULF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.05MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $418.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.54M and the low estimate is $297.4M.