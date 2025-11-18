Analytical Lens: Exploring VCI Global Ltd (VCIG)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) was $1.14 for the day, down -4.20% from the previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.48 million shares were traded. VCIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.355 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 ’25 when HONG KHAY KUAN bought 30,065 shares for $1.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCIG now has a Market Capitalization of 7459701 and an Enterprise Value of -20319710. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.147 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.745.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VCIG is 1.28, which has changed by -0.99872863 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VCIG has reached a high of $4644.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -99.16%.

Shares Statistics:

VCIG traded an average of 3.02M shares per day over the past three months and 9221970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.39M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for VCIG as of 1761868800 were 336339 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1759190400 on 30673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 336339 and a Short% of Float of 5.1799998.