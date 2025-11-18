Analytical Overview: ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ALT5 Sigma Corp’s stock clocked out at $1.84, down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.05 million shares were traded. ALTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when DANZIGER DAVID C. bought 10,000 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 73,000 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Johnson Virland A bought 3,000 shares of ALTS for $9,000 on Dec 06 ’24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALTS now has a Market Capitalization of 229901984 and an Enterprise Value of 263193248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.826 whereas that against EBITDA is -93.797.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALTS is 1.66, which has changed by -0.17467248 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALTS has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -67.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALTS traded 9.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3515180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.98M. Insiders hold about 11.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTS as of 1761868800 were 11781335 with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 1759190400 on 12179268. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11781335 and a Short% of Float of 10.43.