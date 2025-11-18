Analytical Overview: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s stock clocked out at $21.63, up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $21.47. In other words, the price has increased by $0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.84 million shares were traded. AAOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAOI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Murry Stefan J. sold 12,000 shares for $22.37 per share. The transaction valued at 268,440 led to the insider holds 298,477 shares of the business.

Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) bought 5,750 shares of AAOI for $124,315 on Aug 14 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 1,661,165 shares after completing the transaction at $21.62 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,325 shares for $21.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,742 and bolstered with 1,663,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAOI now has a Market Capitalization of 1476893952 and an Enterprise Value of 1575064192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.735 whereas that against EBITDA is -63.701.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAOI is 3.31, which has changed by -0.24816114 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAOI has reached a high of $44.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.14%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAOI traded 5.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6897370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.09M. Insiders hold about 6.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.82% stake in the company. Shares short for AAOI as of 1761868800 were 12222308 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1759190400 on 13521211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12222308 and a Short% of Float of 18.6.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.01 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $133.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140M to a low estimate of $129.1M. As of. The current estimate, Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.27MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.22M. There is a high estimate of $153M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $462M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $451M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $455.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.37MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $753.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $897.3M and the low estimate is $609.59M.