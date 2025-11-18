Analytical Overview: Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s stock clocked out at $22.3, down -6.77% from its previous closing price of $23.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.59 million shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 12, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when DAS SANJIV sold 4,783 shares for $30.20 per share. The transaction valued at 144,447 led to the insider holds 100,640 shares of the business.

Rosen Tami sold 15,026 shares of PGY for $461,817 on Oct 01 ’25. The Chief Development Officer now owns 28,181 shares after completing the transaction at $30.73 per share. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Perros Evangelos, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,754 shares for $30.20 each. As a result, the insider received 385,171 and left with 78,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGY now has a Market Capitalization of 1792829312 and an Enterprise Value of 2504578560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.889.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGY is 5.87, which has changed by 1.7749419 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $44.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGY traded 4.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5693280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.57M. Insiders hold about 25.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.32% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of 1761868800 were 12132492 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1759190400 on 11268985. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12132492 and a Short% of Float of 24.72.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $348.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $357.7M to a low estimate of $338.67M. As of. The current estimate, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $279.39MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $343.07M. There is a high estimate of $376.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.45B.