Analytical Overview: ProKidney Corp (PROK)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ProKidney Corp’s stock clocked out at $2.25, down -6.64% from its previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. PROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.245.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Pereira Brian JG sold 502,136 shares for $2.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,190,062 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Pereira Brian JG sold 255,026 shares of PROK for $694,515 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 54,333 shares after completing the transaction at $2.72 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Brian Pereira, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 675,234 shares for $2.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PROK now has a Market Capitalization of 676877312 and an Enterprise Value of 1377346304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 914.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1851.272 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.369.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PROK is 1.85, which has changed by 0.33888888 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PROK has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.34%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PROK traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1824010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.53M. Insiders hold about 27.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.52% stake in the company. Shares short for PROK as of 1761868800 were 12294628 with a Short Ratio of 6.07, compared to 1759190400 on 10707361. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12294628 and a Short% of Float of 12.629999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

ProKidney Corp (PROK) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.2.