Analytical Overview: Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (RITR)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

As of close of business last night, Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $1.42, down -7.19% from its previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. RITR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RITR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RITR now has a Market Capitalization of 88680064 and an Enterprise Value of 144114224. As of this moment, Reitar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.381 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.601.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RITR is -0.75, which has changed by -0.6751592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RITR has reached a high of $8.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -55.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.57%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RITR traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 553660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.29M. Insiders hold about 72.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.38% stake in the company. Shares short for RITR as of 1761868800 were 359945 with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 1759190400 on 340859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 359945 and a Short% of Float of 2.08.