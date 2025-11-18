Analyzing Ratios: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) closed at $176.18 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $178.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. BWXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.0088 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BWXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 194.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 10, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Geveden Rex D sold 10,000 shares for $197.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,979,005 led to the insider holds 187,594 shares of the business.

Geveden Rex D bought 10,000 shares of BWXT for $1,979,005 on Nov 12 ’25. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, DUFFY ROBERT L, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 4,571 shares for $162.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWXT now has a Market Capitalization of 16107563008 and an Enterprise Value of 17537282048. As of this moment, BWX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.733 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.633.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BWXT is 0.87, which has changed by 0.36814237 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BWXT has reached a high of $218.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.96%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BWXT traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1784800 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.08M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.71% stake in the company. Shares short for BWXT as of 1761868800 were 1860401 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1759190400 on 2417471. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1860401 and a Short% of Float of 2.5700000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BWXT is 0.99, which was 0.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0055521284. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 31.28% for BWXT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 8.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $4.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $833.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $876.15M to a low estimate of $809.1M. As of. The current estimate, BWX Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $746.27MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $822.39M. There is a high estimate of $882M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.61M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.41B.