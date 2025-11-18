Analyzing Ratios: Kopin Corp (KOPN)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) closed at $2.4 in the last session, down -6.07% from day before closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.68 million shares were traded. KOPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KOPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOPN now has a Market Capitalization of 423197344 and an Enterprise Value of 397658656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.064.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KOPN is 2.75, which has changed by 2.0117648 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KOPN has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.98%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KOPN traded on average about 5.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4249560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 182.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.82M. Insiders hold about 8.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.84% stake in the company. Shares short for KOPN as of 1761868800 were 10468430 with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 1759190400 on 11090529. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10468430 and a Short% of Float of 5.88.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Kopin Corp (KOPN) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.24M to a low estimate of $10.9M. As of. The current estimate, Kopin Corp’s year-ago sales were $14.65MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.02M. There is a high estimate of $14.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.68M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.34MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.22M and the low estimate is $57.75M.