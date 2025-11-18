Analyzing Ratios: OneMedNet Corp (ONMD)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of OneMedNet Corp (NASDAQ: ONMD) closed at $1.35 in the last session, down -3.57% from day before closing price of $1.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.93 million shares were traded. ONMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.29.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONMD now has a Market Capitalization of 69062040 and an Enterprise Value of 64811904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 141.202 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONMD is 1.18, which has changed by 0.64899886 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONMD has reached a high of $4.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.52%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONMD traded on average about 6.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 341840 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.59M. Insiders hold about 20.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.98% stake in the company. Shares short for ONMD as of 1761868800 were 265662 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1759190400 on 708822. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 265662 and a Short% of Float of 0.9599999499999999.