Analyzing Ratios: Sezzle Inc (SEZL)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) closed at $50.97 in the last session, down -2.24% from day before closing price of $52.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. SEZL stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEZL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.52 and its Current Ratio is at 3.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on September 11, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

On June 12, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $168. On July 09, 2024, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $119.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on July 09, 2024, with a $119 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Brehm Kyle M. bought 1,217 shares for $57.50 per share. The transaction valued at 69,978 led to the insider holds 24,129 shares of the business.

Hartje Karen sold 5,484 shares of SEZL for $466,146 on Oct 06 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 116,053 shares after completing the transaction at $85.00 per share. On Oct 06 ’25, another insider, Hartje Karen, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,484 shares for $71.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEZL now has a Market Capitalization of 1740783744 and an Enterprise Value of 1754802560. As of this moment, Sezzle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.192 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.226.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEZL is 8.79, which has changed by -0.26542687 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEZL has reached a high of $186.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEZL traded on average about 901.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1260970 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.79M. Insiders hold about 50.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.19% stake in the company. Shares short for SEZL as of 1761868800 were 3429615 with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 1759190400 on 3404394. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3429615 and a Short% of Float of 19.1.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Sezzle Inc (SEZL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $4.42 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $128.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.1M to a low estimate of $122.32M. As of. The current estimate, Sezzle Inc’s year-ago sales were $98.22MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.1M. There is a high estimate of $137.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.89M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEZL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $449.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.13MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $566.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.3M and the low estimate is $516.93M.