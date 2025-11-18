Balance Sheet Breakdown: Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $16.02 in the prior trading day, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) closed at $15.65, down -2.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. ACHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.165 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On August 14, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26. Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHC now has a Market Capitalization of 1445224192 and an Enterprise Value of 3945325312. As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.208 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.294.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACHC is 0.94, which has changed by -0.5680777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has reached a high of $47.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.19%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2762430 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.53M. Insiders hold about 1.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 122.66% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHC as of 1761868800 were 11301282 with a Short Ratio of 4.11, compared to 1759190400 on 14164311. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11301282 and a Short% of Float of 14.57.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 11.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $803.94M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $827.18M to a low estimate of $789M. As of. The current estimate, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s year-ago sales were $774.24MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $817.16M. There is a high estimate of $835.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $795.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.34B.