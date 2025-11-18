Balance Sheet Breakdown: Core & Main Inc (CNM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $47.15 in the prior trading day, Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) closed at $44.95, down -4.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.2 million shares were traded. CNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 353.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 29, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On July 28, 2025, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $68. On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 01, 2025, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when Witkowski Mark R sold 100,000 shares for $64.08 per share. The transaction valued at 6,408,210 led to the insider holds 35,847 shares of the business.

Bradbury Robyn L sold 5,000 shares of CNM for $322,550 on Jul 22 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 8,555 shares after completing the transaction at $64.51 per share. On Jul 18 ’25, another insider, Castellano James G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 43,994 shares for $61.98 each. As a result, the insider received 2,726,783 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNM now has a Market Capitalization of 8907357184 and an Enterprise Value of 11157457920. As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.442 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.049.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNM is 1.00, which has changed by 0.049643755 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $67.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1932800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 190.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.22M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.28% stake in the company. Shares short for CNM as of 1761868800 were 13611805 with a Short Ratio of 5.12, compared to 1759190400 on 12919341. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13611805 and a Short% of Float of 7.9799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Core & Main Inc (CNM) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.06B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of. The current estimate, Core & Main Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.04BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.27B and the low estimate is $7.66B.