Balance Sheet Breakdown: Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $12.94 in the prior trading day, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) closed at $12.62, down -2.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.39 million shares were traded. GRRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRRR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.48 and its Current Ratio is at 2.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRRR now has a Market Capitalization of 286082976 and an Enterprise Value of 262825328. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.816 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.301.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRRR is -0.24, which has changed by 2.3010204 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRRR has reached a high of $44.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 958780 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.66M. Insiders hold about 4.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.03% stake in the company. Shares short for GRRR as of 1761868800 were 1738993 with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 1759190400 on 1818198. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1738993 and a Short% of Float of 7.7800006.