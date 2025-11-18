Balance Sheet Breakdown: Satellogic Inc (SATL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $1.5 in the prior trading day, Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) closed at $1.39, down -7.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.89 million shares were traded. SATL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.365.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SATL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 10, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Kargieman Emiliano sold 283,121 shares for $4.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,153,831 led to the insider holds 1,323,482 shares of the business.

Kargieman Emiliano sold 11,040 shares of SATL for $44,166 on Oct 14 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,606,603 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, EMILIANO KARGIEMAN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 283,121 shares for $3.91 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SATL now has a Market Capitalization of 188299344 and an Enterprise Value of 255289344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.386 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.763.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SATL is 1.40, which has changed by 0.5 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SATL has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2657580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.13M. Insiders hold about 37.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SATL as of 1761868800 were 5131823 with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 1759190400 on 4693753. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5131823 and a Short% of Float of 7.6.