Balance Sheet Breakdown: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) closed at $0.88, down -1.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. MAPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.54 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.20. Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when Francis Douglas sold 156,974 shares for $1.16 per share. The transaction valued at 182,702 led to the insider holds 8,729,539 shares of the business.

Camire Brian sold 90,482 shares of MAPS for $106,153 on Aug 18 ’25. The GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 1,933,841 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Jun 24 ’25, another insider, Ibbott William Glen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,505 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 46,040 and left with 117,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAPS now has a Market Capitalization of 149745472 and an Enterprise Value of 137771728. As of this moment, WM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.768 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.953.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAPS is 1.19, which has changed by -0.25583333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 706550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.23M. Insiders hold about 21.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.32% stake in the company. Shares short for MAPS as of 1761868800 were 1546956 with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 1759190400 on 1488294. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1546956 and a Short% of Float of 1.6.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $44M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44M to a low estimate of $44M. As of. The current estimate, WM Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $47.67MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $44M. There is a high estimate of $44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $184.51MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $188M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188M and the low estimate is $188M.