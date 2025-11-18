Balance Sheet Dive: American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $33.91 in the prior trading day, American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) closed at $32.13, down -5.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. AMSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.05 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On November 06, 2020, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $16. On January 24, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 24, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Arthur H House bought 9,703 shares for $50.86 per share.

House Arthur H sold 9,703 shares of AMSC for $494,082 on Aug 08 ’25. The Director now owns 48,663 shares after completing the transaction at $50.92 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, McGahn Daniel P, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 100,848 shares for $54.49 each. As a result, the insider received 5,495,526 and left with 1,183,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMSC now has a Market Capitalization of 1451851520 and an Enterprise Value of 1242609536. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.667 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.107.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMSC is 3.02, which has changed by 0.074121 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMSC has reached a high of $70.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1754850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.46M. Insiders hold about 3.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.44% stake in the company. Shares short for AMSC as of 1761868800 were 2629829 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1759190400 on 2794050. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2629829 and a Short% of Float of 6.08.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $67.93M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.7M to a low estimate of $67M. As of. The current estimate, American Superconductor Corp’s year-ago sales were $61.4MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.33M. There is a high estimate of $73.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.82MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.4M and the low estimate is $295.9M.