Balance Sheet Dive: IonQ Inc (IONQ)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $47.18 in the prior trading day, IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) closed at $47.79, up 1.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22.53 million shares were traded. IONQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IONQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.31 and its Current Ratio is at 8.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 15, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $80 from $60 previously.

On August 27, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61. DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when TEUBER WILLIAM J JR bought 2,000 shares for $54.81 per share. The transaction valued at 109,630 led to the insider holds 6,413 shares of the business.

Peter Chapman bought 814,601 shares of IONQ for $65,157,739 on Oct 07 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Cardillo Robert T., who serves as the Executive Chair, IonQ Federal of the company, sold 8,773 shares for $50.52 each. As a result, the insider received 443,192 and left with 37,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONQ now has a Market Capitalization of 16931021824 and an Enterprise Value of 15891610624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 212.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 199.053 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.957.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IONQ is 2.65, which has changed by 0.69164574 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $84.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27001680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 354.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 343.37M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.78% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of 1761868800 were 49154344 with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 1759190400 on 61605378. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49154344 and a Short% of Float of 14.039999.