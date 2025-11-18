Balance Sheet Dive: Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $9.98 in the prior trading day, Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) closed at $9.74, down -2.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. WTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.6501.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15. Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Schmitz John sold 152,173 shares for $11.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,689,120 led to the insider holds 36,811 shares of the business.

Schmitz John sold 152,173 shares of WTTR for $1,679,990 on Nov 10 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 39,646 shares after completing the transaction at $11.04 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Schmitz John, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 9,521 shares for $11.04 each. As a result, the insider received 105,112 and left with 36,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 1181130368 and an Enterprise Value of 1466009856. As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WTTR is 0.98, which has changed by -0.29018492 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has reached a high of $15.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 943000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.67M. Insiders hold about 10.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.67% stake in the company. Shares short for WTTR as of 1761868800 were 6076510 with a Short Ratio of 5.39, compared to 1759190400 on 5781813. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6076510 and a Short% of Float of 6.22.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $316.23M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $327.3M to a low estimate of $292M. As of. The current estimate, Select Water Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $349.05MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.09M. There is a high estimate of $330.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $312M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.3B.