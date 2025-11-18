Balance Sheet Insights: GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (NYSE: PEW) closed at $3.76 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $3.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. PEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.705.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when Nemati Marc A. bought 20,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 106,798 led to the insider holds 2,520,000 shares of the business.

Reisdorf Kelly L bought 10,000 shares of PEW for $53,173 on Aug 19 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.32 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Cox Chris W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,095 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEW now has a Market Capitalization of 118610208 and an Enterprise Value of 3414866. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.037 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEW is 0.16, which has changed by -0.64170617 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEW has reached a high of $21.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.32%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PEW has traded an average of 865.75K shares per day and 442610 over the past ten days. A total of 29.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.13M. Insiders hold about 16.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.27% stake in the company. Shares short for PEW as of 1761868800 were 2483064 with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 1759190400 on 3362702.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.8M. There is a high estimate of $23.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.8M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $97.3M and the low estimate is $97.3M.