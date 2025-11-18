Balance Sheet Insights: INVO Fertility Inc (IVF)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, INVO Fertility Inc (NASDAQ: IVF) closed at $0.46 down -5.07% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. IVF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of INVO Fertility Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVF now has a Market Capitalization of 1998261 and an Enterprise Value of 18802800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVF is 2.50, which has changed by -0.9835315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVF has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -89.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IVF has traded an average of 4.76M shares per day and 1045700 over the past ten days. A total of 5.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.35M. Insiders hold about 4.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.67% stake in the company. Shares short for IVF as of 1761868800 were 234717 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1759190400 on 11952. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 234717 and a Short% of Float of 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.33 and -$3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.33. EPS for the following year is -$2.94, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.94 and -$2.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89M to a low estimate of $1.89M. As of. The current estimate, INVO Fertility Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.69MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77M. There is a high estimate of $1.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.53MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.68M and the low estimate is $7.68M.